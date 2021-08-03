North Carolina

Searching for love? This North Carolina city ranks among nation’s best dating hotspots

A North Carolina city ranks among the nation’s best places for dating.
If you’re ready for love, one North Carolina city may be the place to find it.

Fayetteville ranks No. 6 on a nationwide list of “top cities for post-pandemic dating,” according to results released last week from the smartphone apps Yelp and Tinder.

Yelp, a restaurant rating website, said it studied reviews from January to May to determine the U.S. cities with the “highest proportions of date-related categories,” such as parks and coffee shops. It also teamed up with dating app Tinder to determine the best cities for singles to find a “match” — another user who shares mutual interest.

“Yelp then worked with its Community Managers, our local, on-the-ground experts who have their fingers on the pulse of the hottest spots in their areas, to curate a list of the best date ideas in each of these high-flirt cities,” the rating website said in a blog post.

Fayetteville earned a top spot in the rankings and received nods for a host of its restaurants, including Mac’s Speed Shop, Wasabi and Tandoori Bites.

“Impress a potential beau with any of these amazing date ideas in Fayetteville, which range from delicious BBQ to sushi to Indian bites,” Yelp said in its blog post.

The Fayetteville area, roughly 65 miles southwest of Raleigh and home to the Fort Bragg military base, is no stranger to standing out as a hotspot for romance.

In February, Fayetteville was named the country’s second-best place to have a wedding. The report from personal finance website WalletHub said the city received high scores for affordability and safety, a measure of COVID-19 metrics at the time.

Also in February, North Carolina ranked 16th on a list of top states for single people to find love.

“With summer in full swing and Americans returning to social activities after a year stuck inside, dating is once again a top priority for many,” Yelp said in its latest report.

But the findings also come as health officials urge caution. With the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, people are encouraged to get vaccinated and wear face masks while visiting indoor public places in areas where transmission is “substantial” or high.”

Overall, Yelp said the highest-ranking city for dating was Miami Beach, Florida. Also in the top five were Flagstaff, Arizona; San Luis Obispo, California; Henderson, Nevada; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Yelp and Tinder didn’t reveal how many total cities were evaluated.

