Police: Mother charged in 4-month-old’s death last year

A North Carolina woman is facing murder and child abuse charges after the death of her 4-month-old child last year, police announced Saturday.

Gibsonville police say they've obtained arrest warrants charging 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, news outlets report.

Officers were called to a home on Burlington Road in August 2020 for a report of an unresponsive 4-month-old child, police said. Rescue personnel attempted CPR for over an hour, but the child died. Due to events surrounding the child’s death and the condition of the home, the death was investigated as possible child abuse and charges were determined after a lengthy investigation, police said.

It's not known whether Harlan has an attorney.