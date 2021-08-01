Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

A former employee at a game room and arcade has been arrested after police said he shot three people when he returned to rob the Charlotte business.

Officers called to Fish House North, a game room and arcade, for a report of a robbery, found three employees had been shot, news outlets report. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The wounded employees told police that a man wearing a hooded jacket over his head and a mask came to the door and when he was asked to reveal himself, he refused and grabbed the door to get inside.

Once inside, police said the man shot three employees and demanded money and property, then ran off. As officers spoke with the victims, they learned that the alleged suspect was Robert Barringer, a former employee who had been terminated.

After detectives interviewed Barringer, he was charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied property, first-degree kidnapping and firearm by felon, police announced Friday. It’s not known if Barringer has an attorney.