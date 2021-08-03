North Carolina

Wrestler Ric Flair leaves WWE, league announces in terse 1-sentence statement

Ric Flair, who made his fame in Charlotte, is out at Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment, the professional wrestling league he called home for decades.

“We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today,” the league, run by Vince McMahon posted on Twitter in a terse one-sentence statement Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

