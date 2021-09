Apple can’t block links to alternative payments, judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple

More than a year after Epic Games made the decision to circumvent Apple’s App Store rules, by putting its own payment system within its popular game Fortnite, a California judge has given Epic a partial victory in its lawsuit, though it stopped short of labeling Apple a monopolist.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down a permanent injunction Friday morning that would block Apple from “prohibiting developers from including in their apps ... links or other calls to action” that let customers know about alternative payment options for apps -- something that had been barred by Apple’s App Store rules.

The move will give developers more options for getting around Apple’s 30% fee on in-app purchases, a decision that will drastically change how the App Store makes money.

However, Gonzalez Rogers stopped short of saying Apple operated an illegal monopoly, saying “the court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws.”

“While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote. “Success is not illegal.”

Gonzalez Rogers added that the court did not say “it is impossible” to determine whether Apple could be a monopolist, just that Epic Games “failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist.”

Epic and Apple have not yet responded to request for comment.

In its lawsuit against Apple, the largest tech company in the world, Cary-based Epic Games played the role of David, pushing the judge to give developers more power against Apple’s App Store, which takes a 30% cut of purchases made within apps.

Over three weeks this summer, Epic argued in court that developers should have more than one way to get their apps onto iPhones and the ability to use any payment system they desired. Currently, the only way to download an app onto an iPhone is through the App Store, and developers must use Apple’s internal payment system.

The lawsuit dates to August 2020, when Epic Games placed an alternative payment system within the iPhone and Android versions of Fortnite, a move that allowed the company to ignore the 30% in-app purchasing fee both Apple and Google levy.

Both Apple and Google then booted Fortnite from their respective app stores, leading to Epic’s antitrust lawsuits against the companies.

The Apple lawsuit has proceeded more quickly than the one against Google, which still hasn’t made it to trial yet.

In May, Epic and Apple’s lawyers argued in court for multiple weeks in front of Judge Gonzalez Rogers. The testimony featured both Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.