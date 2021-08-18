Parts of North Carolina see catastrophic floods from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in Canton, washing out roads and bridges, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports. NCDOT photo

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left behind extensive flooding in western North Carolina, with the Canton area of Haywood County among the hardest hit spots, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Multiple roads and bridges in the community were washed out, with evacuation orders in place.

“Record river cresting and mudslides in the area are adding to road dangers,” the state department of transportation reported.

Haywood County Government called a state of emergency due to the potential for landslides, flooding, “power outages, damage to infrastructure and unsafe road conditions.”

Emergency shelters were opened and residents were warned to expect “widespread water outages” due to waterline breaks and the Canton water plant going offline.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Around a dozen roads in Haywood County were closed Wednesday due to flooding, officials said.

The state department of transportation reports more than 500 employees “are working around the clock to help citizens get to and from home, work and school.”

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped about 12 inches of rain in some areas, according to North Carolina’s Weather Authority. It also prompted “nearly 45 tornado warnings.”

The National Weather Service’s “Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network” reported 8.53 inches fell Tuesday in the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County and 8.35 inches was reported northwest of Burnsville in Yancey County.

A collapsed rock retaining wall near Church Street in Canton has closed both directions of U.S. 19/23 in Haywood County. pic.twitter.com/nXXOWRTUwJ — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 17, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

VIEWER VIDEO: The right lanes of Interstate 40 West near Exit 37 (Wiggins Road) were closed late Tuesday afternoon because of a rockslide.

MORE: https://t.co/akdjgDwtZl pic.twitter.com/lVEvr6LRKz — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 17, 2021

DESTRUCTIVE FLASH FLOOD in Balsam Grove, NC from #Fred w/ 10-12” of rainfall overwhelming the North Fork French Broad River in Pisgah National Forest! Emergency personnel cannot reach the vehicle. Hopefully they were able to climb out before waters rose. @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/4J4TLxEkDu — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 17, 2021

The remnants of Fred carved a scar on western North Carolina. NCDOT crews are working around the clock to help citizens get to and from home, work and school. They will continue repairing roads, bridges, approaches and shoulders for weeks. Just look at some of the damage. pic.twitter.com/H66YKTkQtE — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 18, 2021