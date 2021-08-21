What’s that tiny claw? Woman discovers live crab inside raw oyster while dining

What would you do if you found a live crab in your raw oyster?

While the sight of a tiny claw reaching out of your dinner may be alarming, many diners consider it a sign of good luck.

Beth Troutman, a media personality originally from North Carolina, learned about the rare delicacy on a recent trip to North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to visit family.

Troutman was on vacation visiting her father in North Myrtle Beach when he took the family to eat at The Oyster Rock in Calabash, N.C., she told The Sun News.

Troutman captured her discovery in a video she tweeted out.

Can you see it? Yes, that is a living crab in my oyster! ⁦@BoThompsonWBT⁩ and I talked about my recent trip to N. Myrtle Beach today on ⁦@wbtradio⁩. I ordered oysters and ended up with crabs! Apparently, it’s a rare delicacy that oyster connoisseurs HOPE to find! pic.twitter.com/AVKHxSbLfA — Beth Troutman (@Beth_Troutman) August 17, 2021

The story begins with Troutman’s family ordering about a dozen oysters from several different regions. When they were brought out, Troutman was the last person at the table to grab an oyster from the platter.

She began to squeeze a lemon wedge onto the oyster when she did a double take.

“I suddenly saw a small claw reach out of the oyster!” Troutman told The Sun News. Takne aback by the sight, she had “to make sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks.”

Soon, her entire family gathered around her “examining the moving creature.” She announced her finding to the restaurant server, who was surprised as she was at the discovery.

He took the oyster back to the kitchen to show the chef.

“A few minutes later, he came back with the oyster telling us that it was a pea crab and was considered a delicacy!” Troutman said. “It is considered a delicacy and a good omen for the lucky diner who finds it.”

Troutman said that while the live crab put her off from eating oysters that night, she still considered it a sign of good luck.

Pea crabs live in the gills of oysters, and finding one is a testament to the freshness of a raw oyster, Troutman said.

Troutman’s father, however, was delighted and ate the entire oyster -- pea crab included.

He said the crab was “slightly crunchy and delicious.”

“I, sadly, couldn’t eat any of the oysters that night. I think watching the crab move put me off a bit. The rest of my meal was delicious, however!” Troutman said.