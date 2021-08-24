These 10 counties have the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates in North Carolina

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread in North Carolina, vaccination rates across the state’s 100 counties vary significantly — from as low as 34% to as high as 80%.

The disparities come as nearly every county in the state displays high levels of community spread, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only Hyde County, where the CDC reports moderate levels of community spread, is not categorized as high spread.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has warned that people who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of contracting the virus, and of developing a serious illness as a result of it. Last month, DHHS reported more than 94% of recent cases in the state were among those who were not fully vaccinated.

Despite growing concerns over breakthrough cases, when someone contracts COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, vaccines have remained safe and effective, according to health officials.

As of Aug. 16, roughly 0.004% of the 168 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. had reported a hospitalization due to a breakthrough case of the virus, the CDC reported. Roughly 0.001% of those fully vaccinated had reported deaths.

And on Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which had previously been authorized for emergency use. Only the Pfizer vaccine remains available to those 12 and older.

The news comes just days after N.C. health officials said people who have not been vaccinated are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated, The News & Observer reported.

“This not where we want to be, but we have a sure way out: vaccines,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Wednesday press briefing.

Sheranda Brooks receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Robeson County Health Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Lumberton, N.C. Tamika Montgomery, waits outside for her friend after also receiver her first dose. To date only 34% of the Robeson County population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s a look at which counties have the highest and lowest vaccine rates in North Carolina, according to the state health department.

NC counties with the highest vaccine rates

1. Orange County

Orange County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 80% of people at least partially vaccinated and 77% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 93% and 89% respectively for the county’s adult population 18 and older.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 118,952 people, while 114,026 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 315 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 3.5% of tests returning positive.

2. Dare County

Dare County has the second highest vaccination rate in the state, with 67% of people at least partially vaccinated and 63% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 79% and 75% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 24,912 people, while 23,278 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 813 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 9.9% of tests returning positive.

3. Wake County

Wake County has the third highest vaccination rate in the state, with 64% of people at least partially vaccinated and 60% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 77% and 73% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 711,891 people, while 670,724 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 695 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 8.6% of tests returning positive.

4. Durham County

Durham County has the fourth highest vaccination rate in the state, with 63% of people at least partially vaccinated and 59% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 74% and 70% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 201,827 people, while 189,258 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 502 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 7.5% of tests returning positive.

5. Buncombe County

Buncombe County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in the state, with 63% of people at least partially vaccinated and 59% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 73% and 69% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 163,503 people, while 154,171 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 580 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 9.6% of tests returning positive.

NC counties with the lowest vaccine rates

96. Randolph County

Randolph County has the fifth lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 37% of people at least partially vaccinated and 34% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 46% and 42% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 53,529 people, while 48,710 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 559 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 10.7% of tests returning positive.

97. Duplin County

Duplin County has the fourth lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 36% of people at least partially vaccinated and 32% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 45% and 41% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 21,315 people, while 18,768 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 1,185 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 13.7% of tests returning positive.

98. Gates County

Gates County has the third lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 36% of people at least partially vaccinated and 32% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 44% and 40% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 4,156 people, while 3,716 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 381 new cases per 100,000 residents. DHHS does not report the percent positive of counties with an average of fewer than 50 daily tests over a two-week period.

99. Rutherford County

Rutherford County has the second lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 36% of people at least partially vaccinated and 32% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 43% and 39% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 24,007 people, while 21,491 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 818 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 19.9% of tests returning positive.

100. Robeson County

Robeson County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 34% of people at least partially vaccinated and 29% fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those figures jump to 43% and 37% respectively for the county’s adult population.

In total, the county has at least partially vaccinated 44,945 people, while 37,275 of those are fully vaccinated.

Over the past 14 days, the county has reported 1,252 new cases per 100,000 residents, with an average of 16% of tests returning positive.