Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say

The manager of a discount tire shop in North Carolina was run over by two people in a Toyota Highlander he confronted about stealing tires, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in North Carolina are looking for two people accused of running over the manager of a local tire shop after they were accused of stealing.

The incident occurred Friday just before noon at a discount tire store where a man and a woman were “attempting to steal tires,” the Asheville Police Department said in a news release.

The manager confronted them, according to the release, and they ran him over in a 2012 to 2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

“Fortunately, the manager had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital,” Asheville police said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. Tips can also be shared anonymously by texting TIP2APD or 847411.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER