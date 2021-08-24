North Carolina

21-year-old with cerebral palsy dies after caregiver leaves her in hot car, NC cops say

A woman with cerebral palsy died this month after she was left in a hot car for five hours, police in North Carolina said.

Now her caregiver has been arrested.

Briea D. Askew, 29, was charged Monday with second-degree murder, the High Point Police Department said in a news release. She is being held in jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Police said Askew was the caregiver for a 21-year-old from Jamestown with cerebral palsy — a neurological disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination — who was brought to a hospital on Aug. 10 “with an extremely elevated temperature of over 110 degrees.”

The woman was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers were called to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. that day to investigate, according to the release.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was left outside in a vehicle unattended for approximately five hours,” police said. “Excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, along with the vehicle not having air conditioning.”

Askew was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Cooper vetoes NC bill altering charter schools board makeup

August 24, 2021 1:05 PM

North Carolina

North Carolina man accused of stabbing grandfather, 81

August 24, 2021 1:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service