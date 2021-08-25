Elizabeth City manager on administrative leave with pay, attorney says

Elizabeth City city manager Montré Freeman speaks during a press conference Saturday, April 24, 2021. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman has been placed on administrative leave with pay, Elizabeth City personnel attorney John Leidy said Tuesday.

The City Council took the action to place Freeman on leave following a two-hour closed session late Monday night.

After the closed session, City Council unanimously voted to appoint city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe as interim city manager.

“(Freeman’s) current status is that he is on administrative leave with pay,” Leidy said. “I don’t think there is any timeframe for which this will last.”

The reason for placing Freeman on administrative leave is unknown, but two sources said the city is preparing an investigation of Freeman.

Leidy declined to comment when asked if the city was investigating Freeman, who became Elizabeth City’s city manager in January.

“I can’t comment on any of that; that would be a personnel matter,” Leidy said.

Leidy attended City Council’s closed session but declined to say who asked him to attend.

“I can’t share that information,” Leidy said. “I’m the attorney for the city for their personnel matters and I get invited by staff and I get invited by members of the council to these kinds of meetings. I can’t say specifically in any meeting on why I was there.”

Freeman returned a phone message Tuesday afternoon, saying he was at the hospital with his father who had suffered a stroke. He said he would call back when he had more time.

What happened in closed session

The live feed for City Council’s meeting Monday night went off when council went into closed session, apparently to discuss Freeman’s status. The live feed was supposed to resume when the closed session ended and council returned to open session to announce Buffaloe’s appointment. However, it did not.

In an email late Monday night, City Clerk April Onley said City Council returned to open session at Monday’s meeting and unanimously voted to name Buffaloe as interim city manager.

Councilor Johnnie Walton said Tuesday morning he couldn’t discuss what happened during the closed session.

Councilor Chris Ruffieux also said he could not discuss what happened in closed session. He said council’s only action when it returned to open session was to appoint Buffaloe as the interim city manager.

Mayor Bettie Parker said in an email Tuesday morning that “council members did not vote to terminate Mr. Freeman” and referred all other questions to Leidy or City Attorney William Morgan.

Calls to the other six councilors were not answered Tuesday morning.

Morgan said he could not comment on Freeman’s status and referred questions to Leidy.

“We do have an interim manager that was appointed,” Morgan said. “John Leidy has taken the lead in this (matter).”

Open Meeting Law violation

Morgan said the live feed of the meeting did not come back on when City Council returned to open session. He said the person that operates the camera system went home and that council discussed the live feed not being on when it came out of closed session.

It was the second time since June that council took official action without the live feed of the meeting being available. The Daily Advance inquired before Monday’s meeting about the possibility of the live feed not coming back on again and asked Onley to provide minutes if that did occur.

“The city clerk indicated your (Daily Advance) main concern was that she send you verbatim the motion that was made (to appoint Buffaloe),” Morgan said. “That was the only thing that was done when we came back to open session.’’

Onley emailed the information of Buffaloe’s appointment to the Daily Advance at 11:52 p.m. Monday. The meeting adjourned at 10:57 p.m.

Council taking action without the live feed appears to be a violation of the state’s Open Meeting Law.

“It may technically be (a violation),” Morgan said. “But our options are limited at that late hour. I will certainly try to endeavor to make sure someone knows how to operate that machine to start that live feed back. We were in open session for no more than 30 seconds.”

Buffaloe served as interim manager between the departure of former City Manager Rich Olson last August and Freeman’s arrival.

Freeman signed a two-year contract in January and is paid $140,000 a year. He also receives benefits such as insurance and vacation time that is offered to all city employees and has use of a city vehicle and city cell phone.

Freeman was also paid up to $4,950 for his moving costs, which is typical for city directors.

Freeman’s contract also states that if he is fired without cause he would receive up to six months salary, or $70,000.

Morgan and Leidy both said they are not aware that any changes have been made to Freeman’s original contract.