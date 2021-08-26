North Carolina

Raleigh music hall has followed strict COVID protocols. An outbreak occurred anyway

Hank Pattie and the Current play to a packed Pour House crowd at the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble in Raleigh, NC Thursday Sept. 26, 2019. The concert hall will close for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Hank Pattie and the Current play to a packed Pour House crowd at the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble in Raleigh, NC Thursday Sept. 26, 2019. The concert hall will close for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com
The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop will close for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak — a blow to the longtime downtown Raleigh venue that had followed strict pandemic rules.

The music hall announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday, noting that half its team had the virus.

It will reopen Sept. 8 and offer refunds for shows until then. Work continues on rescheduling the canceled shows.

Starting on Aug. 13, the Pour House began requiring vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test for those attending concerts. Masks were required at all times except when patrons were drinking or shopping in the record store.

“We understand this ... sucks,” said a note on the Pour House site. “Like BIG TIME ... SUCKS! Especially after getting a glimpse of life returning back to normalcy.”

Earlier this week, both the Durham Performing Arts Center and Carolina Theatre in Durham announced they will also require proof of vaccination or negative tests.

The Pour House’s record shop will continue shipping records and offering curbside service while the music hall is closed.

As a parting Facebook note, the Pour House asked its fans to stay safe.

“We turned off commenting on this post,” read its post. “This is an announcement, not an argument.”

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

