Duke alumna who died from fall at Pilot Mountain remembered for her ‘kind spirit’

A Durham woman died Monday from a fall at Pilot Mountain State Park. N.C. Division of Tourism

A Durham woman who died Monday from a fall at Pilot Mountain State Park has been identified as Miriam Cho, a 30-year-old project coordinator at Duke University.

Cho was found unresponsive Monday after “falling from a great height,” according to a news release from Surry County Emergency Services.

Eric Southern, director of Surry County Emergency Services, confirmed to The News & Observer on Thursday that Cho was the woman who fell.

The Surry County Medical Examiner’s office is continuing its investigation, the release said. Cho had been climbing an area known as the Wall, McClatchy News reported.

Cho graduated from Duke Divinity School with a master’s of divinity in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. While she completed her master’s degree, she worked at the divinity school as a communications associate, before joining the university as a project coordinator in May 2020. She also was a freelance video and sound producer, according to her LinkedIn profile, and was “passionate” about creating media for underrepresented voices.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A website has been set up at rememberingmiriamcho.com to honor Cho and to collect donations for funeral expenses.

The website was flooded with tributes from people remembering her “thoughtful and kind spirit” and as a “trailblazer” and “such a cool human.”

Friends and loved ones noted how she was driven and curious and worked to “raise the voices of and empower AAPI Women in Ministry.”