21-year-old woman with cognitive disorder is missing from Winston-Salem, NC police say

North Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman reported missing from Winston-Salem.

Friends and family say Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, 21, hasn’t been seen since Aug. 17, WFMY reported. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for her early Tuesday.

The state’s Silver Alert program is aimed at protecting “individuals that suffer from dementia or other cognitive impairment,” according to the department’s website.

Authorities said Kimbrough was last seen driving a black 2009 Mazda 5 with North Carolina tag BBJ-7656. It’s unclear where she was headed or what she was wearing, but police said Kimbrough typically sports leggings with a T-shirt and sandals.

She’s described as a Black woman with long black hair and brown eyes who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to authorities. Relatives said she was last seen at home on Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, who’s the cousin of Diamond Kimbrough, said he was grateful for the community’s efforts to bring his loved one home.

“First of all, I want to thank the community for the outpouring of support, and especially the Winston-Salem Police Department, for their support during this time,” the sheriff said in a statement obtained by WGHP. “While Diamond is a relative of mine, the Sheriff’s Office will treat this like we do every other investigation where we are not the lead agency – we will offer resources and support.”

Anyone with information on Diamond Kimbrough’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

