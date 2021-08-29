Police investigating fatal shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

A call reporting shots fired on I-85 South came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

No information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately released.