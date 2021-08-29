North Carolina

Police investigating fatal shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

A call reporting shots fired on I-85 South came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

No information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately released.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

State finds Chemours out of compliance with GenX air permit

August 29, 2021 1:26 PM

National Politics

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

August 29, 2021 1:02 PM

National Politics

Man dead, officer hurt after shooting at police department

August 29, 2021 12:37 PM

North Carolina

Officials: 6th person found dead after N. Carolina flooding

August 29, 2021 10:39 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service