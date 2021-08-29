Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shut down two fuel lines that run from Houston through Charlotte and to Greensboro after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Colonial has fuel tanks in northwest Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer

Colonial Pipeline Co. temporarily shut down two fuel lines that run through the Charlotte area after Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, but the company assured consumers there was sufficient supply.

“Fuel supply continues to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route,” Colonial said in a statement on its website.

Ida, a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, made landfall early Sunday afternoon near the barrier isle of Grand Isle along the Louisiana coast, The Associated Press reported. That’s about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land on the same date 16 years ago.

At 3:30 p.m., Colonial shut down Lines 1 and 2 from Houston to Greensboro as “a precautionary and routine safety measure,” the company said on its website. Two other lines that serve areas from Greensboro to Linden, New Jersey, continued normal operations, Colonial said.

“Colonial expects operations to resume full service following evaluation of infrastructure and successful execution of the company’s startup plan,” the statement said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The temporary shutdown came as no surprise to one fuel industry analyst.

“This is not uncommon,” Patrick De Haan, oil and refined products analyst for GasBuddy.com, said in a tweet. “Once the storm passes, damage assessments will be made and I would expect a quick return to service.”

In May, a ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut down the pipeline, sending prices soaring and triggering a gas panic across the Southeast.

De Haan doesn’t expect prices to rise substantially.

“Many people apparently concerned about #gasprices absolutely skyrocketing,” he said in an earlier tweet. “To those, I say this: there is 0% chance that the national average rises to some of those apocalyptical figures. No to a *national average* of $3.50. No to $4. No to $5. It’s just not in the cards.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.