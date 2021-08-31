When will leaves change color in NC mountains? Map shows best time to see fall foliage

A fall scene near the community of Mabel in northwestern North Carolina. News & Observer file photo

North Carolina’s trees are still coated in lush shades of green as the waning days of summer approach — but not for much longer.

The leaves could start to change in the far reaches of Western North Carolina as soon as Labor Day, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released annually by SmokyMountains.com. But the map’s week-by-week prediction indicates peak fall foliage for most mountain towns won’t arrive until October.

How soon leaves turn their signature shades of yellow, red and orange depends on a variety of factors, according to the National Park Service.

“In a park that is nearly 470 miles long and varies over 5,000 feet in elevation from its highest peaks down to the foothills, there is no simple formula for predicting fall color,” NPS said of fall colors on the Blue Ridge Parkway. “The intensity of fall color and time of peak color vary and are determined by complex environmental factors, as well as the genetic makeup of the plants themselves.”

Jared Kay

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trees at higher elevations could start developing fall colors as soon as late September.

The science behind leaves changing

Most leaves will change color throughout October — “starting early in the month on the highest peaks and progressing down the mountainsides into the lower elevations as the month passes,” according to the park service.

Leaves maintain their green hue as long as they are producing chlorophyll, the pigment involved with the process of converting sunlight into glucose, according to SmokyMountains.com. As the days get shorter, chlorophyll production slows to a grinding halt, “eventually giving way to the ‘true’ color of the leaf.”

The days have been getting shorter since the Summer Solstice on June 20, with the shortest day of the year slated for Dec. 21 — otherwise known as the Winter Solstice, the Farmer’s Almanac reports.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fall will arrive smack dab in the middle, on Sept. 22.

Fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain in Linville, NC. Scott Sharpe News & Observer file photo

2021 fall foliage predictions

According to this year’s map, “minimal” and “patchy” leaf changes are expected in far Western North Carolina as soon as Sept. 13.

That will shift to “partial” changes by Sept. 27, and a few counties will reach near-peak levels of fall colors around the same time.

But peak fall foliage won’t arrive in most mountain towns until Oct. 11 — just as the foothills and Piedmont region hit near-peak. Those towns will transition past-peak around Oct. 18 as the foothills and Piedmont region reach peak fall colors.

CHUCK LIDDY 2009 News & Observer file photo

Most coastal counties in North Carolina, meanwhile, won’t experience peak fall foliage until Nov. 1.

The 2021 predictions are largely in line with previous years. In 2020, the majority of Western North Carolina was expected to be at or near peak fall foliage between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. The year before that, the peak was slated to arrive closer to Nov. 2.

Experts warned in 2019 that unseasonably high temperatures and a lack of rainfall could delay the leaves changing.