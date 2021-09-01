Murder suspect accused of killing 2 and leaving baby behind in NC is on run, cops say

A man shot four people — killing two of them — and now he’s on the run, North Carolina officials said.

Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43, is also accused of leaving behind a baby after he fled Tuesday’s initial shooting scene, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets.

Deputies are now searching for Horne, described as 5 foot, 10 inches and weighing roughly 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and getting into a champagne-colored GMC Yukon, WNCN reported.

He is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder after deputies said four people were shot, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Horne became a suspect after three people were found with gunshot wounds on London Church Road in Wilson, roughly 50 miles east of Raleigh, the TV station reported. One man had died, and two women were injured, officials said.

Horne is accused of leaving the shooting scene in a car with a woman and an 8-month-old. The car was later spotted near Cedar Creek Lane in Edgecombe County, northeast of Wilson, news outlets reported.

Inside, deputies said the woman was found dead. The baby was also located and “taken to the hospital for evaluation,” according to WITN.

Another man, 40-year-old Timothy Robert Horne, is accused of picking up the murder suspect after the shooting, WRAL reported. It’s “unclear how the two men are related,” according to the TV station.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911 of the sheriff’s office at 252-237-2118.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment about the case on Wednesday morning.