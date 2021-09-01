NC legislature passes anti-Critical Race Theory bill. Here’s what comes next.

The national discussion over teaching about race in schools has also spent the summer in North Carolina, as the state legislature debated bills from both the House and Senate that would outlaw teaching Critical Race Theory.

The latest version of House Bill 324 was in the House chamber Wednesday for a final vote after passing the Senate.

Several House Democrats called the bill dangerous and insulting, but the House passed the bill 60-41.

It now goes to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Given the party lines the votes fell on, he is unlikely to sign it into law, and Republicans do not hold the supermajorities required for veto overrides.

The bill itself does not mention Critical Race Theory, but outlines a series of things schools shall not “promote,” including that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;” and that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.” It also says teachers shall not promote that anyone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish,or any other form of psychological distress” based on their race or sex.

Rep. John Torbett, a Stanley Republican, said the bill “provides a window into what [parents’] children are being taught.”

“This bill does not change what history can or cannot be taught,” Torbett said.

Rep. Brandon Lofton, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, said the bill “encourages us to look away from our history.”

The bill also requires teachers to post curriculum online at least 30 days before teaching it.

Wake County Democrat Rep. Abe Jones called that aspect of the bill “Big Raleigh,” and an example of state lawmakers making rules for local areas where they do not live.

Rep. Rosa Gill, a Raleigh Democrat and former teacher who opposed the bill, said she has answered questions from her math students who asked her about being part of the civil rights movement. That wouldn’t have been part of any math curriculum posted online.

“We need to be very careful when we set policy ... and help our teachers teach our kids the best that they can and make all of our kids successful,” Gill said.

The only Native American lawmaker in the North Carolina General Assembly said the bill is based on fearmongering.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Robeson County Democrat, said it goes against his culture and history.

“It limits North Carolina teachers to teach about the atrocities that Native [Americans] suffered,” he said. Graham said that he grew up being taught his people were “savages.”

“As a member of the First People, you know that history. … But you were taught that my people were bad people, therefore they were slaughtered,” Graham said.

Of North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents, 22% are Black or African American, according to the U.S. Census. All of the African American state senators and representatives are Democrats.

Cooper has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, or let it become law without his signature. Judging by the response from a spokesperson, he’ll veto it.

“Instead of pushing calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education, lawmakers should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning and investing in our public schools,” Cooper press secretary Jordan Monaghan said in a statement. “This legislation does none of that and is only meant for the next political campaign.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.