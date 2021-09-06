Oxfam ranks North Carolina as worst state in the U.S. for wages and worker protections

When it comes to wages, unemployment benefits, and laws set in place to protect and support workers, North Carolina is the worst state for workers in the U.S., a new report says.

This dead-last, 52nd-place ranking appears in the Best and Worst States to Work in America 2021 report, which includes Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to get to 52. It was released recently by Oxfam America, a national charity organization that focuses on labor policy and human rights.

The index ranks states by assigning scores in three areas: wage policies, worker protection polices and right to unionize policies, based on state laws existing as of July 1.

The other bottom-five states were also in the South, with Georgia in 51st place, Mississippi in 50th, Alabama in 49th and South Carolina 48th — their rankings by Oxfam did not change from last year.

Virginia, ranked 23rd, is the only Southern state in the upper half of the index due to new worker protection laws, including a raised minimum wage, approved by the state’s legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

North Carolina wage policies

North Carolina ranks so low because it “doesn’t invest in its workers” in these areas, Oxfam US Domestic Program senior researcher Kaitlyn Henderson said.

“It means that if you make the minimum wage, you cannot survive in North Carolina,” Henderson said. “It means that if you’re a woman at work, there are no protections for you to have a baby. If you’re sexually harassed, there’s no protection in North Carolina. There’s very little for all workers but especially women at work, and especially low-wage working women of color.”

The Oxfarm report ranks North Carolina second-to-last in wages because of its $7.25 minimum wage, unchanged since 2009, which is 23.2% of $31.26, the average living hourly wage for a family of four. The tipped minimum wage is $2.13, which is 29.4% of the minimum wage.

The state’s average unemployment benefits also replace only 11.6% of wages to cover the cost of living, according to the report. North Carolina ranks among the last in the nation for average weekly unemployment benefits and for the time it takes to distribute them, The N&O has reported previously.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Oxfam also placed the state last because domestic and certain agricultural workers are subject to federal wage laws rather than the state wage, and because state laws prevent local governments from setting a minimum wage above the North Carolina standard.

What NC state officials say

The stance of Gov. Roy Cooper’s office isn’t far off from the Oxfam index, particularly because the state’s legislature is dominated by the opposing party.

“Governor Cooper believes our laws should be improved for workers, particularly in the areas of increased minimum wage and better unemployment benefits,” spokeswoman Mary Scott Winstead told The N&O. “These and other changes require new laws passed by the Republican legislature and they have so far been opposed to doing so.”

Much of the policies criticized by Oxfam concern the legislative power of the North Carolina General Assembly and the regulatory power of the North Carolina Department of Labor, both of which are Republican-controlled.

Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, dismisses the report as a trivial ranking of laws based on political leanings.

“This left-wing advocacy group that most people have never heard of simply doesn’t like the policies that North Carolina Republicans have adopted,” Ryan said in an email. “There’s no rigorous statistical analysis here — they’re giving high scores to laws they like and low scores to laws they don’t like, which is probably why just about every Democratic-run state has a high score and every Republican-run state has a low score.”

N.C. Department of Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said North Carolina does well in physical safety in the workplace.

“By way of our strategic plan, our top goals focus on the reduction of injuries, illnesses and fatalities in the workplace,” Dobson said. “We offer a robust program of workplace safety training, consultation and education. I am committed to ensuring that all workers return home safely every day. I am also committed to working with stakeholders all across the political spectrum. Though we will not always agree, I will do my best to understand all sides of an issue and to work with all groups to the best of my ability.”

Dobson said that, according to statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor, North Carolina ranks fifth-lowest in the nation in terms of in injuries and illnesses in the private sector workplace. He did not speak directly about the role that his department plays in regulating workplace policies mentioned in the Oxfam report.

Worker protections, union laws

There are scant statewide policies that fully protect workers from issues such as wage theft and sexual harassment, the report says. Mostly, the report notes that the state lacks provisions such as paid sick leave, paid family leave, flexible scheduling, pregnant worker accommodations, split shift pay regulation and protections for domestic workers.

North Carolina does mandate equal gender pay and worker compensation for agricultural workers.

As a right-to-work state that prevents easier formation of labor unions, North Carolina also ranked low in the area of the right to organize. The state bans public sector collective bargaining and wage negotiations, such as teachers, and the N.C. Department of Labor does not protect against wage theft retaliation, the report says.

Oxfam’s report emphasizes that states should act on behalf of workers in these areas when the federal government won’t, and that the federal government should do the same for states ranked low.

Henderson, an author of the report, said the pressure should be on the state legislature to enact a higher minimum wage and raise unemployment benefits, while the Department of Labor should adopt more workplace protections.

“If we have learned anything from COVID, it is that we as a country are completely reliant on minimum wage essential workers to keep us all running, to keep this country in existence, to have food. And if we are not investing in the people who keep us alive, then what are we doing?”