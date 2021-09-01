North Carolina

Student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school, police say

One student was injured Wednesday in a shooting at a North Carolina high school, law enforcement confirmed.

Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown just after 1 p.m. following a shooting on campus, the Winston-Salem Police Department said. About 1,500 students attend the high school, which is in a residential neighborhood about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Law enforcement confirmed around 2 p.m. that one student was injured and “all other students are safe.”

Police said they are still “actively seeking the subject.”

Winston-Salem police said Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown in a tweet just after 1 p.m. and urged parents not to come to the school.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

Police also said there was only one shooting and several nearby schools were on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Parents were directed to pick up students at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road and not the Robinhood Family YMCA, as was previously reported.

“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatchers said a school resource officer called for law enforcement to respond around 12 p.m., WXII reported. Photos shared on social media show a barrage of law enforcement outside Mount Tabor shortly thereafter.

Frantazia Hines told the Winston-Salem Journal she heard “multiple gunshots” while speaking on the phone with her sister at the school.

The shooting is the second this week in North Carolina after a high school student was injured Monday in a shooting at New Hanover High School in Wilmington.

