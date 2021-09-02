Student found with 2 guns on campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh

Students at Enloe High School in Raleigh, N.C., gathered in the football stadium after walking out of school Friday morning April 20, 2018. The students gathered to listen to speeches and songs on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting before heading back to class. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A student was found with two guns at Raleigh’s Enloe High School on Thursday, a day after a fatal school shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

In a message Thursday to families, Enloe Principal Jacqueline Jordan said a school employee was alerted about a student having a weapon on campus. School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, according to Jordan.

Jordan said a law enforcement investigation determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.

“Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense,” Jordan said. “The Raleigh Police Department detained the two students and is investigating to determine any criminal charges. In addition, any student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365 day suspension, per state law.”

It was not immediately clear what criminal charges the students may face. A Raleigh Police spokeswoman said they’re working to gather more information on the incident.

Violent week in NC schools

The incident is the latest in a week of gun violence in North Carolina high schools.

On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, McClatchy reported.

On Wednesday, a student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to McClatchy.

Jordan told Enloe families that the best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times.

“Please help us to continue to emphasize to students that they should feel comfortable in talking about situations that cause them concern,” Jordan said.

Police in Wake County schools

Jordan also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement officials, the Wake County school system’s Security Team and school staff “for their swift action in this matter.”

Enloe, like other Wake County high schools, has a school resource officer assigned to provide security on campus. Jordan said Enloe had worked with the school resource officer from the Raleigh Police Department during the investigation.

The Wake County school board approved in June an agreement with area law enforcement agencies to continue having school resource officers for the next three years. Some students and community activists had lobbied Wake to get rid of armed police and to replace them with counselors.