NC appeals court judges temporarily block ruling that allowed felons to vote

A big win in court for voting rights advocates in North Carolina is being put on hold, at least temporarily, as GOP lawmakers fight the decision.

Last month a trio of judges ruled in favor of several groups and individuals who had filed a lawsuit seeking expanded voting rights for people with felony records. They should instead be able to vote once they’re out of prison and have rejoined society, the challengers argued, and the judges agreed. Much of the testimony at trial focused on the explicitly racist history of felon disenfranchisement laws, both in North Carolina and around the country.

Republican state lawmakers defending the law agreed that it was created in the aftermath of the Civil War specifically to keep Black people from voting. But it has been improved since then, they argued, notably with a series of major changes in the early 1970s following the Civil Rights movement.

So they appealed the ruling, and on Friday the N.C. Court of Appeals granted their request to stop people on probation or parole from being able to register to vote while that appeal is pending.

Potentially complicating matters, however, is the fact that the challengers in the lawsuit have already held voter outreach drives across the state, signing up people to vote who won that right just last month after the initial court victory. Those people’s voting rights are now in limbo.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

