North Carolina golf course honoring state’s fallen troops in unique way

A golf course in North Carolina is honoring the state’s fallen troops who have served in the U.S military since 2003 in a unique way. Screenshot from Facebook

A golf course in North Carolina is honoring the state’s fallen troops in a unique way.

Hillandale Golf Course replaced its 18th fairway with the names of fallen service members who served since Operation Iraqi Freedom 18 years ago, the golf course said on Facebook. For non-golfers, the fairway is the unobstructed area where golfers play.

The golf course’s director Karl Kimball began painting the names on the fairway on Thursday.

Hillandale Golf Course in Durham will also be hosting its annual Folds of Honor Foundation Marathon in partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit dedicated to providing the families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships, on Monday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The event usually kicks-off with a 24-hour golf marathon with Kimball, but this year it will have six two-person teams competing in the marathon, according to the golf course.

Hillandale Golf Course hopes to raise $30,000 for “academic scholarships for the children of our fallen and disabled military,” the golf course said on Facebook.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER