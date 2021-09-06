Authorities ID man who drowned in Falls Lake on Saturday

Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man from a lake in Wake Forest.

WRAL reports that the Wake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kenneth Jerome Harris from Raleigh.

Deputies had been called to Falls Lake at the Holly Point Campground following a report of a drowning on Saturday night. Authorities said Harris was hanging out with a group of friends when he jumped into the water voluntarily. Authorities said he could not swim.

Deputies said the drowning was ruled accidental. It was the third drowning at Falls Lake this year.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said people need to more cautious at the lake, which can have dangerous currents.

“It’s different in the water,” described Baker. “Those currents and the water gets to move in on its own.”