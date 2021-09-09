North Carolina

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

A search is underway for a man wanted for homicides in two North Carolina cities over three days, and police are warning that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba’s body in the street.

The news release also says Moore is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a death in Charlotte on Monday.

