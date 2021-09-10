North Carolina’s daily COVID case numbers slow and hospitalizations slip

People arriving at the Robeson County Health Department observe social distancing as they wait to be checked in on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Lumberton, N.C. To date only 34% of the Robeson County population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department has seen an increase in vaccination rates since North Carolina began offering cash incentives. They immunized more than 300 people on Monday and were on track for about same number on Tuesday. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina added nearly 6,000 cases to its COVID-19 caseload Friday, a smaller jump than in recent days, as health officials nationally suspect the delta variant surge may have reached its peak.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,279,500 cases Friday, up 5,877 from Thursday’s total.

Over the past week, the state has reported just over 6,400 per day.

A week ago that average was over 6,800.

Hospitalized patients also fell slightly to 3,756 statewide Friday, down 59 from Thursday.

