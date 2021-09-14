More than 20 Triangle schools report COVID-19 clusters, including 12 in Wake County

Clusters of COVID-19 cases at schools around the Triangle continue as the school year goes on for students and teachers.

Twenty-one schools have active COVID-19 clusters, according to the latest state Department of Health and Human Services’ report released Tuesday.

The report lists clusters at 12 schools in Wake County, two in Orange County and one in Durham County. Active clusters were reported at two schools in Granville County, two in Harnett County, one in Franklin County and one in Johnston County.

Last week, the state also reported clusters at 21 Triangle schools, including 14 in Wake County, and at 125 schools statewide. The Wake County school system reported 1,134 cases in August and 876 cases so far this month on its COVID-19 dashboard. Most of the reported cases are among students.

As COVID-19 clusters and cases continue to rise, some classrooms, individual schools and entire school districts have temporarily switched to remote learning, The News & Observer previously reported. Cases are also surging across the state, particularly because the delta variant is three times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. Others are changing rules around face masks, including schools in Harnett County.

The state’s report could show more or less COVID cases than schools currently have because of a time lag.

COVID clusters in Wake, Durham and Orange counties

In the Wake County school system, clusters were reported at Salem Elementary School, Neuse River Middle School, Sanderson High School, Knightdale High School, Holly Grove Elementary School, Athens Drive Magnet High School, Lake Myra Elementary School, Vandora Springs Elementary School and Southeast Raleigh High School.

Salem Elementary School again reported the highest number of active cases with 25 students and one staff member, according to this report. Sanderson High School was next, reporting 16 cases among students and 5 among staff members.

Two Wake County charter schools are on the list. Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest reported 18 active COVID-19 cases and Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls reported 20 cases. GRACE Christian School also reported five cases.

The report also shows ongoing clusters of eight cases at Pearsontown Elementary in Durham; six cases at Central Elementary School and five cases at Frank Porter Graham Elementary School in Orange County.

In Johnston County, Corinth Holders High school reported 14 cases.

In Franklin County, Crosscreek Charter School reported nine cases.

In Granville County, Falls Lake Academy reported 13 cases and JF Webb High School reported seven cases.

In Harnett County, Achievement Charter Academy and Overhills High School both reported six cases.

The state defines a cluster as five or more related cases at a facility within a 14-day period.