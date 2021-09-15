Wildlife biologist to speak on Smokies’ reintroduced elk

A nonprofit group that works to document and share information about the plants and animals of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting a free presentation Friday on elk.

Speaker Joseph Yarkovich is a wildlife biologist who has worked with the park’s reintroduced elk species for many years, according to a news release from Discover Life in America.

His “Elk of the Smokies” presentation is part of the group's Science at Sugarlands series. It takes place at 1 p.m. over Zoom. More information and registration are available on the Discover Life in America website, https://dlia.org.