North Carolina

Smoky Mountains park to hold town halls on Black history

The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park have scheduled three town hall events to introduce the public to the history of Blacks within and around the park.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the history of Blacks in the park by attending a 30-minute program, according to a news release. Facilitators will then lead an open discussion about current research and upcoming projects.

While Blacks have inhabited the Great Smoky Mountains region since at least the early 16th century, little is known about their presence. The park is conducting this research effort to better understand the untold history of the Black experience in southern Appalachia.

The first town hall is scheduled for Thursday at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Future town halls are scheduled for October at the University of North Carolina Asheville and Western Carolina University.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

NC House speaker: Budget, new maps are goals for October

September 16, 2021 6:06 AM

North Carolina

Three shootings result in one death in North Carolina city

September 16, 2021 6:06 AM

National Politics

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG

September 16, 2021 6:06 AM

North Carolina

North Carolina man accused of sex offenses against teenager

September 16, 2021 6:06 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service