Feds: Man pleads guilty to getting girlfriend to buy gun

A man who was prohibited from buying a gun because of a prior conviction has pleaded guilty to getting his girlfriend to buy one for him, a federal prosecutor in North Carolina said.

Travis Shaqwann Fair, 31, of Asheville went to a gun dealer in June 2019 and discussed buying a cheap gun with a store worker, Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release. Kourtney Nichelle Shivers, 29, of Asheville went to the same store to buy the gun for Fair, Stetzer said.

According to Stetzer, Shivers falsely certified on required forms that she was the buyer when she actually was buying it at Fair’s request for him to use.

On Wednesday, when his trial was scheduled to begin, Fair pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Shivers already pleaded guilty to making a false statement in connection with purchasing a firearm.

Fair faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing. Shivers could receive a maximum of five years in prison.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Also, Stetzer says charges are pending against three other people accused of illegally buying firearms. Two of the suspects are from Charlotte, according to the news release.