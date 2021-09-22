North Carolina

Two killed after gunfire erupts during home invasion, North Carolina officials say

Two people were killed during a home invasion Wednesday morning in North Carolina, officials said.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said on Twitter that deputies were called just after 5 a.m. to a home on Charlie Drive in Fayetteville about a break-in and shooting.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Wright said.

Wright said the sheriff office’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating and that more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”

Fayetteville is about 60 miles from Raleigh.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 9:23 AM.

