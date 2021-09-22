Two killed after gunfire erupts during home invasion, North Carolina officials say

Two people were killed during a home invasion Wednesday morning in North Carolina, officials said.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said on Twitter that deputies were called just after 5 a.m. to a home on Charlie Drive in Fayetteville about a break-in and shooting.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Wright said.

Wright said the sheriff office’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating and that more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”

Fayetteville is about 60 miles from Raleigh.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 9:23 AM.