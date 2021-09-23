Hospital numbers hit lowest level since August for COVID-19 patients in NC

Eli Strickland, 12, gets a band aid after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot from Pam Scott, RN, during the WakeMed Back-to-School Blitz vaccine clinic at the WakeMed Raleigh Campus in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, August 1, 2021. Elis sisters, they are triplets, Campbell, left, and Emma, watch. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in North Carolina fell to 860 Thursday, its lowest level in more than a month as the state’s pandemic caseload continues to decline.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,231 patients hospitalized statewide, dropping 169 from Wednesday’s total. North Carolina hospitals haven’t seen a COVID-19 population that low since Aug. 21.

Patients in North Carolina intensive-care beds have topped 900 for much of September, peaking at 955 on Aug. 29 and Sept. 14.

The updated totals come as North Carolina has seen the delta surge begin to ease. On Wednesday, DHHS reported the seven-day average for new cases had dropped below 6,000 for the first time since Aug. 25.

That average case number fell even lower Thursday, dropping by 173 cases to 5,764 statewide.

COVID-19 patients continue to fill hospitals statewide to the point DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen calls them “strained.”

One trend that especially worries state health officials is the rate of youth COVID-19 infection, which Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday ranks as the highest in the state.

Of those North Carolina residents between 12 and 24, less than half have received a single dose of vaccine.

This week, 25 public and private schools in the Triangle reported COVID-19 clusters, including 12 in Wake County. A cluster is defined as five or more linked cases within a two-week period.