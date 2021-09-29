North Carolina

North Carolina police officer shot at during traffic stop

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Police in a North Carolina city are looking for a suspect who shot at an officer during a traffic stop.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release on Monday that detectives with the department’s gangs unit stopped a car for an equipment violation.

According to the news release, both the driver and the passenger ran from the car and one of them fired shots in the direction of the officers. None of the officers was hit and no injuries were reported.

Police captured the passenger and are still looking for the driver of the car, the news release said.

