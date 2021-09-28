Officer on administrative duty after forceful arrest

A Wilmington officer has been placed on administrative duty after video circulating on social media showed him repeatedly banging a man’s head during an arrest, news outlets report.

The Wilmington Police Department said its Office of Professional Standards immediately launched an investigation into the Sept. 21 incident.

A clip from a security video circulating online shows an officer shove a man in a convenience store, then grab his head and slam it twice into plexiglass before taking him down.

“It shows clear abuse of power and unwarranted excessive force,” said Wilmington activist Coby Owens. “That’s 100% unacceptable.”

Police said the patrol officer has been with the department for three years, but didn’t identify him.

“The video of this incident is concerning and we will conduct a thorough investigation and take any necessary action to ensure all of our members adhere to the highest standards of service to our community,” police department spokesman David Karas said.

Police were responding to a report that the man harassed daycare employees, Karas said. Court documents that the officer signed state that “After a brief physical struggle (that the man) attempted to physically resist, he was taken into custody.” He was charged with harassment, resisting arrest and other offenses.