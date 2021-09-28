Twitter’s Room Rater is not a fan of this NC US Senator’s office. Maybe it’s the bear.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina addresses his supporters as wife Susan waves in the background after winning re-election during an election return party at Langtree Plantation in Mooresville, NC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Politicians in North Carolina are no strangers to controversy, but for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, the source of his latest social media heat may come as a surprise.

Zero out of 10. That’s the rating viral Twitter account Room Rater — which provides snarky commentary on the backgrounds of interviewees in the age of work-from-home — gave Tillis on Tuesday.

“@ThomTillis has the carcass of a dead bear pinned to his wall. In 2021,” the account wrote. “What a throwback.”

And the black bear is hard to miss. Its sprawled-out form covers almost an entire wall behind the senator.

Hmm. @SenThomTillis @ThomTillis has the carcass of a dead bear pinned to his wall. In 2021. What a throwback. 0/10 pic.twitter.com/3b3fEBSoiy — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) September 28, 2021

Other office features that went unmentioned in the tweet include two paintings, office chairs and what appears to be a football.

The photo of Tillis and his office was initially tweeted by an anchor for Yahoo Finance.

The News & Observer has asked the senator’s office for more information about the room, which is his congressional office in Washington, D.C.

The bear has been spotted in photos before, including on Tillis’ own Twitter account in 2017, where he is photographed with student leaders from the American Legion Boys Nation and Girls Nation. Also in 2017, he was photographed in front of the bear for a USA Today story.

The Room Rater account has been judging office spaces and virtual backgrounds since April 2020. In that time, it has garnered more than 400,000 followers.

Tillis, a Republican, is in his second term in the U.S. Senate after winning his reelection bid last year.