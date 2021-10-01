Alleging rampant sex abuse, alumni backed by powerful lawyers sue elite UNC arts campus

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C., pictured here on July 19, 2021, is a creative and performing arts conservatory for high school and college students. jwall@newsobserver.com

Seven alumni have sued North Carolina’s most prestigious arts school, accusing leaders of ignoring evidence that faculty and other adults on campus sexually abused them while they were students.

The former students, each of whom studied dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in the 1980s, listed allegations against teachers that include inappropriate comments and fondling in class, as well as violent sexual assault off-campus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

UNCSA opened in 1965 as the nation’s first public arts conservatory. Considered by many to be a jewel in the University of North Carolina system, its founders envisioned a salon-like utopia, where artists would pass their craft on to young performers. outside the confines of a traditional school.

Since its founding the Winston-Salem campus has housed both high school and college students studying dance, drama, music and liberal arts. About 1,250 university and high school students are now enrolled, with most living on campus..

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 5:44 PM.