‘Horrifying and disturbing’: Players react to accusations against ex-NC Courage coach

Former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley watches from the sideline of a 2017 game. Riley was fired on Thursday.
Former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley watches from the sideline of a 2017 game. Riley was fired on Thursday.

The former head coach of the North Carolina Courage soccer team is facing allegations of sexual coercion, leaving many prominent players disgusted.

Coach Paul Riley was fired by the team Thursday due to a “very serious allegations of misconduct,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Soccer League players’ union said it wanted an investigation as allegations surfaced on Thursday morning, The News & Observer reported.

In a report published in The Athletic, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim accused Riley of coercion and socializing with players while working on other teams. He reportedly told the outlet the allegations were “completely untrue” and said “I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players.”

Here’s how some prominent soccer players reacted to the accusations on social media:

  Comments  
