The latest: Democratic 2nd District race runoff results

Voting results Tuesday show Sean Carrigan (53 percent) leading Annabelle Robertson (47 percent) in the Democratic race for the 2nd District.
The voting results are with 266 of 293 precincts (91 percent) reporting.
Robertson, an attorney, came in first in the primary with 42 percent of the vote, while Carrigan, a real estate agent and former Army recruiter, came in close behind with 40 percent.
The winner of the contest faces Republican Rep. Joe Wilson in November. Wilson has represented the district since 2001.
