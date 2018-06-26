Newborn tested positive for marijuana. Now the mother is wanted by SC cops

A South Carolina woman is wanted by the police after her newborn baby tested positive for having drugs in its system.

Precious Nicole Wright gave birth June 7, according to a post on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page. Soon after, the infant tested positive for marijuana.

The 23-year-old mother is wanted for unlawful neglect toward a child, police say.

Police have entered Wright into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person. Additional details about the case have not been released by police.

Reaction on social media has been mixed.

There was condemnation of Wright in comments on the police department's Facebook post, but there was also support. Some thought police were making a big deal of the situation.

"If There’s No Birth Defect Whats The Problem? Some Doctors Recommend It," one person commented.

"A lot people smoke weed while pregnant I never did but I know a lot of people who do n did to help with nausea," another wrote.

Another commenter questioned why police reacted swiftly.

"So are you taking babies away from women who’s babies are test positive to nicotine, alcohol or opiates? Or are you charging them with unlawful neglect? I doubt it. Don’t hassle that poor mother, leave her and her baby alone. Go find some real criminals!"

And another person argued that marijuana isn't as bad as other banned substances: "Y’all be on here posting like y’all parents of the year or something. her baby tested positive for marijuana, not CRACK COKE OR HEROINE. so what’s the big deal? how many deaths have been associated with marijuana use?"

Not everyone who commented defended the mother.

“Smoking weed with no prenatal care is a problem!!!! Idc idc idc that’s not a good mother to me," one person wrote.

Still, one commenter took a long-view approach and was pulling for the best possible outcome: "Hope she turns herself in and gets some help so she can be joined with her baby."