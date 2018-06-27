After he visits a drugstore and a gas station, this gator gets a ride home from cops

It wasn't the first time law enforcement put somebody in the back of a patrol car for loitering where they don't belong.

But it was likely one of the most memorable experiences these sheriff's deputies have had in restraining and removing, before letting them go.

Because the "them" in question, is an alligator.

Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrangled an alligator that was spotted near a drugstore and gas station, before putting it in the back of a patrol car and releasing it at a pond, wfla.com news reported.

A video was taken of the deputies letting the alligator out of the back of the car, before it made its way to a pond. The Florida sheriff's office posted the video on Facebook and Twitter, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

YOU DON’T SEE THAT EVERYDAY! This Florida native decided to take a trip to CVS and then a Speedway Gas Station in Brandon before Deputies Lehman, Fluellen and Grikenas along with Master Sergeant Massaro gave him a ride home. #gatortaxi #freeride #onlyinflorida #teamhcso #gogator pic.twitter.com/JiLOBYXDl6 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 25, 2018

"YOU DON’T SEE THAT EVERYDAY!" was written on both of the social media posts from the sheriff's office, adding "This Florida native decided to take a trip ... before (deputies and a master sergeant) gave him a ride home."

The alligator visited a CVS pharmacy and a Speedway Gas Station in Brandon, before meeting up with members of the sheriff's office.

They restrained the gator, which included tying his snout. The sheriff's office shared photos of that.

Then the gator was then put in the back of one of the deputies' cruiser, tampabay.com reported.

The gator was taken to the pond, where it was released. The deputies encouraged it to make its way to the water.

The Facebook and Twitter posts from the sheriff's office included hastags saying #gatortaxi #freeride and #onlyinflorida among others.