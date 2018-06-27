His family says they thought he was at work. But SC man had been gored to death by bulls

What a South Carolina man's family thought was an absence caused by work was actually much worse.

Brian Collins was dead. The 43-year-old had been gored to death by bulls on his family's farm in Mullins on Tuesday night, wbtw.com reported.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Collins' body wasn't discovered until Wednesday morning, according to WPDE.

His brother, Wayne Collins, told WMBF he was supposed to get a ride to work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation Tuesday night. When that didn't happen, his family thought he had already left.

But Collins never made it to work.

Richardson said that Collins was working with bulls when two of them gored him, and he died from the injuries, WPDE reported.

Collins body underwent X-rays and blood tests at a hospital, but Richardson said the family declined an autopsy, according to WMBF.

Richardson said the bulls have not been euthanized, fox46charlotte.com reported.

Working with bulls was familiar for Collins, whose decades-old family farm was know for its "cows and bulls," a neighbor told WMBF.