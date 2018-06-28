SCANA makes big cut in dividend as SC Legislature cuts rates

SCANA announced a major reduction in its quarterly dividend Thursday, amid continuing fallout from the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle and action Wednesday by the S.C. Legislature to cut the electric rates it charges customers.
The Cayce-based utility will reduce its second-quarter dividend by 80 percent, to 12.37 cents a share. That's a drop from 61.25 cents in the first quarter of 2018.
In a statement, SCANA said, "The board made this reduction to preserve its options as the company continues to seek a resolution to the recovery of costs for the V.C. Summer new nuclear construction project."
On Wednesday, SCANA's stock ended the day at $36.79 a share, down 4 percent. It was poised to open down another 4 percent on Thursday, at $35.40, according to pre-market numbers. However, SCANA shares rallied after the stock market opened, climbing as high as $39.10 near midday.
Also Wednesday, S.C. lawmakers passed a proposal to cut electric rates for customers of SCANA's SCE&G subsidiary by 15 percent. That change would eliminate almost all of the 18 percent surcharge that SCE&G customers now pay for a failed effort to build two non-abandoned nuclear reactors in Fairfield County by the utility and the state-owned Santee Cooper utility.
That cut could leave SCANA looking for other options to cover billions of dollars of unpaid costs for the abandoned project.
SCE&G is expected to sue in court to block the rate cuts if they become law, saying they are unconstitutional.
The rate cut also could cause Dominion Energy — the Virginia-based utility offering to buy out SCANA — to withdraw its takeover offer and its promised benefits, including $1,000 refund checks to SCE&G customers and a $10-a-month rate cut.
