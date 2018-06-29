'Stop or I'll shoot you,' cop yells as driver drags him. He didn't stop, video shows

A South Carolina police officer suffered scratches and bruises Wednesday after being dragged by a motorist who kept going, despite threats of being shot on the spot.
Video shows the officer made that threat as he hung onto the passenger door of an SUV in the Gahagan Subdivision of Summerville, about 35 miles northwest of Charleston.
The Summerville Police officer, identified as R. Gayhart, fell off the vehicle before discharging his weapon. In the process, he suffered minor injuries that required hospitalization, police officials said in a Facebook post.
A Summerville Police dashcam video of the incident shows the traffic stop began after driver Timothy Sledziona, 57, of Summerville, went too far past a stop sign before stopping.
The driver is heard in the video arguing with the officer, and curses in frustration when asked for his driver's license and registration.
He then drives away with the officer standing on the passenger side running board. "Hey, stop right now or I'll shoot you," the officer screams, as the SUV speeds out of camera view. A police report on the incident said the officer was "caught on the running board" at the time.
Gayhart fell away from the SUV 100 or more feet down the road.
Neighbors are then seen rushing out to help the officer. At least a half-dozen people exited their homes to respond to the incident, the video shows, including a man who returned items that fell off the officer as he was being dragged.
Sledziona was later arrested at his home and charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, according to a police report.
Sledziona apologized in court and said he regretted the incident, according to TV station WCIV.
