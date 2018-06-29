Here's how the double amputee is recovering after a horrific Myrtle Beach incident

A man who had both legs amputated after a parasailing rescue in Myrtle Beach is recovering in an Illinois hospital, according to media reports.
"I remember going underneath. The propellers were there. I was trying to work my way up and my legs got caught in the propellers," Henry Owens told a Chicago-ABC affiliate.
Owens was moving between the parasailing to a banana boat when he went into the water. That is when his legs were caught in a boat's propeller. The incident happened on June 19 near 3rd Avenue South.
"As we pulled him across the edge of the banana boat his left leg fell off from the knee down," his wife, Melloney, told the station. "My son is seeing this. I'm seeing this. And we're still pulling him, and as we pull him completely in the boat the right leg is completely mangled. The foot is just dangling and the leg is hanging on by a couple of strands."
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident, a process that could take months to complete.
Initially taken to a Myrtle Beach hospital, Owens is now receiving treatment in a Park Ridge, Illinois Facility. He lives in Carpentersville, Illinois.
Friends created a GoFundMe page to help provide for Owen's recovery.
Comments