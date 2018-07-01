SC Rep. Katie Arrington posts first comments, photo from hospital since fatal car crash

South Carolina State House Rep. Katie Arrington is thanking "family and friends ... for prayers and support" in her first public comments since being seriously injured in a fatal car crash.
The U.S. Congressional candidate posted her appreciation on both Facebook and Twitter as she continues to recover in a Charleston hospital after the June 22 collision.
"Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. Thank you to the incredible EMTs and paramedics, sheriff deputies, and Good Samaritans on the scene for saving Jackie’s and my life," Arrington wrote. "Thank you to the amazing doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff at MUSC for your continued care.
"Most importantly, thank you, Heavenly Father, for letting me continue my work on this earth as a mother, grandmother, and public servant."
Prior to Sunday's posts, Arrington's campaign manager, Michael Mulé, had been providing updates through her social media accounts. This was the first time Arrington communicated directly.
In the collision, Arrington "sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs" and had to "undergo major surgery, including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon."
She has undergone several surgeries, which Mulé said "went extremely well." Arrington is rehabilitating in the hospital with physical therapy.
Despite the crash and her subsequent recovery, Arrington will continue to pursue her congressional bid, postandcourier.com reported.
Arrington, who upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in this month's S.C. 1st District Republican primary, was traveling with a friend on U.S. Highway 17 when a driver traveling in the wrong lane collided with the vehicle Arrington was a passenger in, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Jackie Goff, the driver of Arrington's vehicle, had a respirator removed Friday, according to Mulé. He said that Arrington got to visit her friend, and "they prayed, cried tears of joy, and laughed together."
Helen White, the driver of the other vehicle, died at the scene.
Police said that minutes before the car crash, 69-year-old "Helen White was involved in a hit-and-run a few miles south."
In this month's primary, Arrington was supported in a last-minute tweet by President Donald Trump after spending most of her campaign saying Sanford was too critical of the president.
Arrington will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in November's election for the state's 1st Congressional District. Cunningham suspended his campaign after Arrington's injuries, but announced he will be back at full speed Monday. That's because Republican Sen. Tim Scott will fill in on scheduled campaign stops for Arrington, live5.com reported.
