Gov. McMaster talked big on defunding Planned Parenthood. But did he follow through?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made good on a campaign promise Friday, when he announced he had vetoed nearly $16 million in family planning money in an effort to defund abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood.
"Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood," McMaster told reporters Friday.
"There are a variety of agencies, clinics and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding (that) offer important women's health and family-planning services without performing abortions."
Attacking Planned Parenthood is a popular campaign tactic for Republicans. But critics say the governor's action falls short of stripping all state and federal tax dollars from the abortion provider.
"It seems an awful political move at this time," said Vicki Ringer, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.
The Richland Republican's veto of almost $16 million for family planning services — of that $2.2 million from state funds — was among 42 vetoes he announced Friday. He also vetoed:
▪ A one-year law that would have removed so-called "other funds" state colleges and universities receive — for example, student fees and television contracts — from being reflected in the state budget. The Governor's Office said the veto was an issue of transparency and that South Carolinians have a right to see how much money state colleges get beyond just state appropriations.
▪ A one-year law that would have created a statewide data system to track and improve the state's workforce outcomes. The Governor's Office called the proposal a "meritorious idea," but said it contained too many loopholes and had accountability issues.
▪ A one-year law that would have given preferential adoption treatment to foster parents ahead of family members if a child remained with a foster family for nine months. The state's budget is not the place to do that, the Governor's Office said.
McMaster did, however, leave $54 million in the budget to pay for a new forensics lab for the State Law Enforcement Division and a one-year law that exempts retired police officers from the state's $10,000 earnings cap on working state retirees if those officers return to work as school resource officers.
McMaster's action Friday puts the state's spending plan in effect a week after the Legislature adopted the $8.2 billion general fund budget. Lawmakers are expected to return to Columbia in September and decide whether to override his vetoes.
