Woman dies after jumping off Richland County bridge onto major highway, coroner says

A woman died after jumping off a bridge and onto a Midlands stretch of a major highway Monday, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
The woman jumped off a bridge over I-277, according to Watts. The bridge is located near Farrow Road, wach.com reported.
The incident caused traffic to come to a standstill on the interstate during the evening commute, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
"Avoid 277 North near Farrow Road" read a Twitter message from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, shortly after 7 p.m.
All northbound lanes of the interstate are blocked and "traffic is currently being diverted onto Fontaine Road," wltx.com reported.
Watts said there was no determination on the woman's cause of death or what may have motivated her to jump. He added that any information on the cause of death or the woman's identity is not expected to be made public until Tuesday.
There is no word on how long the lanes on the interstate will remain closed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments