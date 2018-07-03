Deputy suffers minor injuries in South Carolina wreck

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a sheriff's deputy suffered only minor injuries in a wreck along Interstate 85.
News outlets reported the wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday between Townville and Fair Play not far from the South Carolina-Georgia state line.
Troopers say an Anderson County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes of the highway.
The Highway Patrol says the deputy was trying to turn left at a crossover when the patrol car was hit by a pickup truck towing a trailer. The pickup then hit another car and ran off the road and jack-knifed. Troopers say no one was hurt.
A separate wreck in the northbound lanes near Fair Play also caused traffic backups for a while Monday afternoon.
