SC police officer killed in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailer

A part-time police officer was killed Monday when his disabled car was hit by a tractor-trailer on an Interstate 95 bridge, according to officials.
Carl Wiggins, 63, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer that was hit by a tractor-trailer just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.
Wiggins' car was disabled in the right-most southbound lane on the bridge that crosses Lake Marion on I-95 near mile marker 100, according to Lt. Bob Beres of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of the truck that hit the Blazer was not injured.
The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post that Wiggins was a part-time police officer with the Summerton Police Department.
“I am devastated,” Summerton Police Chief Ray Perdue told The Sumter Item on Monday. “He’s worked for me for, I believe, two years. He’s part-time, but whenever I’ve needed him, he’s been there.”
Wiggins previously worked at the Holly Hill Police Department, including as interim chief of police, before leaving in 2013 for the Santee Police Department, WLTX reported. He eventually left to work at the Summerton Police Department.
